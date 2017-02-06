Dancer Damien in charity boost

A Banbridge man and his partner took part in a dancing contest that helped raise over £34,000 for the Southern Area Hospice.

Damien Moan and his partner from Newry, Bernadette McCamley, were rocking at the Armagh City Hotel to the beat of country music on in the ‘Strictly Goes Country’ fundraising event and now the dancers have handed over the cheque to the hospice.

They competed against seven other couples.

Amy Robinson (DerryLaughan) and Christopher Gribben (Armagh) were awarded ‘Dancing Champions’ by the judging panel, which was made up of Lynette Fay of BBC Radio Ulster; James McGrath, winner of the 2016 Monaghan Country Music Festival Jiving Competition and dance teacher at Jivetastic; and Tammy Love of ‘Love Jiving.’

The night was compered by Malachi Cush.

The award for ‘Fundraising Champions’ went to Pauline Mallon and Raymond Moan who between them raised over £4,000.

Southern Area Hospice Services thanks all of the dancers who took part – they were in training for the event for three months.

Others who helped were Turlough O’Neill and Ciara Tinnelly choreographers, Emma McAnallen of EMA Photos, Paddy McGurgan Make-Up Pro Store, Southern Regional College Hairdressing School, Christian Brothers’ Primary School in Armagh and The Quayside in Newry.

All the money raised through ‘Strictly Goes Country’ will help Southern Area Hospice Services to continue their work, caring for people in the local area who are living with cancer and other life-limiting illnesses, such as Multiple Sclerosis, Motor Neurone Disease, HIV and Aids. With a fundraising target of £2.5m for 2017 they rely heavily on the generosity of local people and businesses as they work towards that figure.

There is a small number of DVDs of the show available from Anne on 028 30251333 or email macoscara@southernareahospiceservices.org. They are priced at £10 each.