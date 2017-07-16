GAELIC GAMES: Tyrone retain Ulster Senior Football Championship title with win over Down

Tyrone retained their Ulster SFC title with a comprehensive win over Down in Sunday’s decider at a sunsoaked Clones.

Tyrone led 0-7 to 0-5 at half-time but pulled away after the break, picking off regular points and scoring two goals through substitute Ronan O’Neill.

Sean Cavanagh of Tyrone in action against Niall McParland of Down

The Red Hands’ 2-17 to 0-15 success secured a 15th Ulster crown for the county and a sixth Anglo-Celt Cup triumph for their manager Mickey Harte.

Defender Cathal McCarron was sent-off late on for his part in a fracas.

Tyrone’s Kieran McGeary was black-carded for pulling down Jerome Johnston in first-half injury-time, with Down’s Kevin McKernan meeting a similar fate early in the second half.

Tyrone: N Morgan; A McCrory, R McNamee, C McCarron; T McCann, P Hampsey, P Harte; C Cavanagh, C McCann; D Mulgrew, N Sludden, K McGeary; M Bradley, S Cavanagh, M Donnelly. Subs: M O’Neill, L Brennan, R Brennan, M Cassidy, R Donnelly, D McClure, D McCurry, Justin McMahon, C McShane, C Meyler, R O’Neill.

Down's Jerome Johnston with Cathal McCarron of Tyrone

Down: M Cunningham; N McParland, G McGovern, D O’Hagan; D O’Hanlon, C McGovern, C Mooney; K McKernan, N Donnelly; J Murphy, C Maginn, S Millar; J Johnston, C Harrison, R Johnston.

Referee: Joe McQuillan (Cavan)

Attendance: 31,912

Tyrone's Ronan O'Neill celebrates scoring a goal