GAA: New-Bridge student is Ulster ‘Young Person of the Year’

New-Bridge sixth form student Katie Canniford has been awarded the prestigious Ulster GAA Young Person of the Year Award 2016.

At a black tie Gala Ball in the Slieve Russell Hotel in late November, Katie’s mum and dad proudly accepted the award on Katie’s behalf.

Katie, also a competitive rower, was unable to attend the event as she was competing in the indoor Leinster rowing competition in Dublin.

The award was presented by Ulster GAA president Michael Hasson for Katie’s continued voluntary work at her youth club in the local GAA club, Aghaderg. Mr Hasson stated that Katie is an outstanding ambassador for the young people of her club and congratulated her also for the many activities she undertakes.

Katie is a member of the Co Down Minor camogie team and also represents New-Bridge on the school team. She played a key role in the success of the Co. Down team in the All-Ireland Minor Camogie Championship 2016 earlier this year and was presented with her All Ireland medal, mounted in a team photograph, at the County Camogie Awards.

An all-round sportswoman and committed volunteer, Katie is truly an inspiring young person. Mrs Anderson is delighted for Katie and commented, “Katie is a quiet, humble and unassuming young girl who makes a significant contribution to the school community.

“She works hard to achieve her best academically and through sport. She thoroughly deserves the accolade bestowed upon her for Young Person of the Year. We are very proud of Katie and congratulate her on her sporting and volunteering successes.”