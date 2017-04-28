HOCKEY: Champions Trophy would be a ‘bonus’ for Banbridge

While their season isn’t yet over, it’s a case of job done for Banbridge Hockey Club.

Mark Tumilty and his side are the undisputed champions of Ireland after adding the EY Hockey League crown to their Irish Senior Cup success.

And although the Champions’ Trophy is still up for grabs in the season-ending play-offs this weekend, the Head Coach isn’t getting too caught up on that, win or lose.

“We’ve achieved our objectives for the season,” he said. “This is a bonus for us. The big thing is it would get us straight through to the Euro Hockey League K016 round next season and the financial impact that would have on the club.

“This isn’t something I focus on at the start of the season but knowing the group, we will want to win this.

“It will be tough against Monkstown in the semi-final. They’re a good side and it will be a challenge but we’ll get back in this week and prepare for it.

“It’s been a fantastic season and it would be nice to cap it with a third trophy.”

Bann face Monkstown on Saturday while hosts Three Rock Rovers take on Lisnagarvey in the other semi-final. The winners will meet on Sunday to play for the coveted top European spot.

Bann will be without Jamie Wright but Hugh McShane and Jake Rowe will return to the squad.