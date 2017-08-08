Vehicles gear up for the annual Harry Ferguson tractor run

Excitement is building as Harry Ferguson enthusiasts gear up for this year’s annual road run.

The Harry Ferguson Celebration Committee will hold their Charity Tractor Road Run on Friday night August 18.

All makes of tractor are welcome. as well as classic cars.

The proceeds of this event will be handed over to ‘Tiny Life’ children’s charity.

This worthy local cause is one that the committee are very much aware of and funds raised on the night should help bring about help and support to the parents who need most.

Last year the Harry Ferguson road run had almost 100 tractors on the route and the organisers hope to repeat this again on Friday night,

The route chosen has been changed from last year and will not pass the memorial garden this year.

The assembly point is as usual Ballykeel Baptist Church car park, leaving at 7.30pm sharp.

From the assembly point vehicles will take the Howe Road and turn left into Springmount Road, at end it will turn right into Artana Road.

At the crossroads the vehicles will turn left into Banbridge Road and then left into Dromore Road, Dromara. Then it will turn right at the crossroads into Croft Road and at the end will turn left into Hillsborough Road Dromara to return to Ballykeel church car park.

On return to the car park all tractor drivers will receive some food from the barbecue and soft drink. This facility is also available to the spectators. This is no charge to attend this event but the organisers hope everyone will support the charity chosen whether food is taken or not.

A spokesperson said: “The committee thank all entries and spectators who support them and charities each and every year. A super nights entertainment and where better to do it but Ferguson country close to Growell, We apologise in advance for any inconvenience caused on the public roads but we purposely keep off main routes as much as possible. PSNI and marshals will be in place to assist traffic.”

For further information log onto harryfergusonmemorial.com.