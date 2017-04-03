Driving concerns to be passed on to PSNI

TransportNI has said it will pass on concerns about “aggressive/inconsiderate driving” in Banbridge town centre to the PSNI’s Roads Policing Unit.

The concerns were raised with the department by Upper Bann MLA Carla Lockhart, who was contacted by motorists about rows over the right of way at the Dromore Street junction, where the two lanes merge into one.

The Leader reported last week how some drivers seem to be confused about who has right of way on the route approaching the Ballymoney Hill junction, despite road markings indicating that traffic should merge from the right. Indeed, one local shopkeeper said the junction is the scene of near misses and disputes between angry drivers on an almost daily basis.

Responding to correspondence from Ms Lockhart, a TransportNI spokesman highlighted rule 147 of the Highway Code, which states: “Be careful of and considerate towards all types of road users...”

“The road layout at this location is not dissimilar to others in Southern Division in that Dromore Street narrows from two lanes at the traffic lights to one before reaching the Hill Street junction. This obviously requires traffic to merge into the one available lane and relies on common driver courtesy,” he said.

Assuring the DUP representative that her email has been “passed to Network Development for attention”, the spokesman added: “The layout is well signed and I have asked our maintenance office to consider refreshing the road markings.

“I would direct you to rule 147 of the Highway Code and in the meantime will pass on your concerns regarding aggressive/inconsiderate driving to PSNI Roads Policing Unit for their attention.”

• Read related story - Motorists asking if right of way is wrong