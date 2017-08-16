Transport plans for Vital

Translink is providing special coach services for Banbridge music fans travelling to see performances by Muse (Wednesday August 23) and Tiesto (Saturday August 26) at Boucher Playing Fields in South Belfast.

With tens of thousands of music fans expected at Vital Festival, Translink and festival organisers MCD are encouraging people to use train, coach and bus travel to South Belfast including special late night return services to bring people safely home.

Translink’s Gemma Thompson says public transport is the smart move to get to and from the events: “Vital is one of Northern Ireland’s flagship music events always attracting the most popular acts so we’ve put in place convenient travel options for journeys to and from the festival site.

“Special festival coaches will run from locations across Northern Ireland including Banbridge. Coach tickets are £17 and available to buy online only until 11am on the day of each concert.

“We hope everyone enjoys a great night out but would remind passengers that alcohol consumption and smoking are strictly not permitted on trains, coaches and buses. Anyone who appears to be intoxicated may be refused travel.”

For full details on Translink’s Vital train, coach and bus services click www.translink.co.uk/vital/ or call 028 90 66 66 30.