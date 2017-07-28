Three stable after Markethill crash

Three people remain in a stable condition in hospital after a two-vehicle crash yesterday (Thursday) near Markethill.

A spokesperson for the Southern Health and Social Care Trust gave an update on their condition this morning.

She said two of the patients are in Craigavon Area Hospital and a third in Daisy Hill Hospital.

Another person, who was taken to Daisy Hill, has since been discharged.

The accident took place around 1.30 on the Gosford Road and traffic was diverted while emergency crews tended to the injured.

A spokesman for the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service said the accident was attended by a Rapid Response Vehicle, an officer, a doctor and four A&E crews.