Three new shops bring 15 jobs

Three new stores have arrived at The Outlet in Banbridge representing an investment of over £100,000 and bringing 15 new jobs to the area.

The stores include ProCook, the first time the cookware and kitchenware retailer has opened a shop on the island of Ireland, fashion store Klass and Card Centre.

The openings have created 15 new jobs at the shopping destination which has seen an increase of 18% in footfall since April 2016 and a 24% increase in sales density since August 2016. Meanwhile the Linen Hill restaurant is also back to normal opening hours after being closed for a number of days last week.

Chris Nelmes, Centre Manager, The Outlet said: “The Outlet is continuing to go from strength-to-strength and this investment has brought three new retailers to the centre for the first time.

“ProCook has opened its first store on the island of Ireland, which represents the confidence brands have in The Outlet as a leading retail destination. The arrival of fashion retailer Klass and Card Centre will further expand our offering. The new stores will be a great addition for shoppers in the run up to the busy Christmas shopping period and there will be plenty of offers across all stores.

“Our aim is to provide a top class shopping experience and we will continue to grow and invest in the centre to bring new changes on-site and new retailers in the lifestyle, fashion and food and beverage categories.”

ProCook is a specialist cookware company with 31 stores in the UK, while Klass offers women’s fashion for all ages and Card Centre stocks an extensive range of quality greeting cards, gifts and seasonal merchandise.

Located directly beside the main A1 Belfast to Dublin road, The Outlet makes picking up big brand bargains easy, with over 1,500 free car parking spaces. For more information on The Outlet visit www.the-outlet.co.uk, facebook.com/outletbanbridge or follow @outletbanbridge on Twitter.