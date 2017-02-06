Suspended prison term on drugs offence

A 24-year-old man was given a suspended prison sentence last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for a drugs offence.

Adnan Mohammed, Oaktree Manor, Waringstown, admitted unlawful possession of a class B drug, cannabis, on February 11 last year. He was sentenced to two months in prison, suspended for 18 months.

The court heard that a search of the defendant’s address uncovered 7.7 grams of cannabis in four wraps of clingfilm.

Mohammed admitted to owning the cannabis.

A defence barrister said his client’s long term relationship with his girlfriend had broken up and for some time he had been homeless.

He explained that the defendant was from Birmingham and wanted to return there to enhance his employment opportunities.

Deputy District Judge Liam McStay said the defendant had a previous similar conviction and asked if he wanted to adjourn the case for a pre-sentence report or accept a suspended sentence.

Mohammed’s barrister said he would waive the right to a pre-sentence report.