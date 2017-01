New-Bridge pupils from 10BD took part in the Stock Market Challenge competition on January 24 with the guidance of employee mentor Ms McCallister - Danske Bank.

The atmosphere in the room was full of excitement and stress at the same time.

The pupils had a fantastic opportunity to see how a stock market can fluctuate very quickly for both positive and negative results.

The school would like to thank Ms McCallister for her valuable guidance and look forward to seeing her again.