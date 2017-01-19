Showjumping team do well in recent contest

Dromore High School Junior and Senior Showjumping teams did extremely well recently, in a recent competition.

They team not only jumped a number of clear rounds, but did it wiith fast times and performed brilliantly when they took The Schools Showjumping Final, last Saturday at the Meadows Equestrian Centre, in Lurgan.

Some of the results include: Novice team - Dromore Devils - Simone Leathem, Zoe Gilliland, Ryan Boville and Kathryn Ogden who finished in fifth place in league final.

Novice Individual – Simone Leathem came third in the final

Open Team - Victoria Boville, Sara Topley, Zoe Gilliland and Hannah Kileff won the tack and turnout, came fourth in the final and ended up with 6th place in league final.

Open Individual - Victoria came first in the final and finished sixth place in the league final.

Mrs Sarah Burns, teacher in charge of Equestrian in Dromore High School, would like to congratulate the team for their excellent efforts.