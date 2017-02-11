Shooting shows a ‘contemptible recklessness and viciousness’ says Dolores Kelly

The shooting of a man in Co Armagh has been condemned as a ‘disgusting and heinous act’ by the SDLP.

SDLP Upper Bann Candidate Dolores Kelly said local people should ‘not have to live under the tyranny of violence’.

A man was hospitalised after being shot a number of times through the window of a house on Tullymore Rd near Poytnzpass shortly after 10pm on Thursday night.

She said: “The people of Banbridge are utterly shocked by this obscene act of violence.

“Those responsible showed a contemptible recklessness and viciousness in carrying out their attack.

“I wish the victim a full and fast recovery from his injuries.

“The people of Banbridge should not have to live under the tyranny of violence but it can only ever end if the community and our elected representatives take a stand against those who want it to continue.

“That means no equivocation on the use of violence and it means helping the police as they seek to take these criminals off our streets.

“I encourage anyone with information relating to this attack to contact the PSNI immediately.”

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon SDLP Councillor Seamus Doyle said: “This attack was a disgusting and heinous act. Those who continue to inflict violence on our community must stop. Our thoughts are with the victim and his family as he recovers.”