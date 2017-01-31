Shared Education Project promoting languages in St Patrick’s and Banbridge High

Year 9 pupils from St. Patrick’s College and Banbridge High School have been working together on a Shared Education Project to promote languages within our school community.

The pupils spent time together researching different countries including those which represent the various nationalities we are fortunate to have across our schools.

The two Year 9 classes delivered excellent presentations to their year group and visitors from NICILT. NICILT (the Northern Ireland Centre for Information on Language Teaching & Research) is located at the School of Social Sciences, Education and Social Work in Queen’s University Belfast and its core funding is provided by the Department of Education. NICILT supports local language learning through a range of services to support teachers and learners of modern languages, including CPD training, workshops, information events, a Resource Centre and an online presence.

Louisa Gibson, NICILT Manager, said: “We are delighted to be involved in adjudicating a Shared Education project between Key Stage 3 pupils from St. Patrick’s College, Banbridge, and Banbridge High School, which focused on the importance of learning modern European languages.

“Pupils presented their findings from collaborative research projects on a range of European countries and languages and gained a valuable insight into other cultures. This experience of team work, a knowledge of languages and a deeper intercultural understanding are key to employment opportunities and preparation for a rapidly-changing society.”