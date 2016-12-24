Said brakes had failed causing collision

When his car was involved in a collision with a stone wall a 28-year-old man claimed that his brakes had failed, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Tomas Noronha Reccia, Market Street, Tandragee, was fined £150 for driving without due care and attention on January 6 this year. He was also given three points.

The court heard that an accident happened at the junction of the Mahon Road and Tandragee Road in Portadown at 2.35am. Police spoke to the defendant who was the driver.

He said that when he braked as he tried to enter the Mahon Road his brakes failed and he travelled on, colliding with a stone wall which broke into pieces. Reccia was very sorry for his actions.

Mr Conor Downey, representing the defendant, said Reccia had obtained a licence in this jurisdiction.

He added that no alcohol was involved, it was just ‘plain bad’ driving. Mr Downey said his client had not come to the attention of the police since this incident.