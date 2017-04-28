Presbytery at Balmoral Show

The Presbyterian Church in Ireland (PCI), through its Dromore Presbytery, will be taking a stand for the third year running to show its support for farming families and everyone involved in the rural economy.

Made up of 22 congregations, Dromore Presbytery - which is one of PCI’s 19 local regional bodies - is a mixture of rural, urban and suburban life.

Looking forward to their return to this year’s show, an event organiser said: “The Presbytery’s presence at Balmoral demonstrates that the Presbyterian Church in Ireland cares passionately about the life of the local community and wants to show its support for all farming families and everyone involved in the rural economy and we are very excited to be taking a stand again at Northern Ireland’s premier Agri-Food event. We have been delighted by the very warm response we have received over the last two years, as we welcomed folk from all arts and parts and backgrounds. With the Show taking on an extra day this year, we hope to continue to be good ambassadors for Jesus, by pointing people to our Saviour, in word and action.”

Support for the venture has come from the Moderator of the General Assembly, Rt. Rev. Dr. Frank Sellar, who plans to visit the stand from 11am on Wednesday May 10.

The organisers are keen to stress that the stand is not only for Presbyterians, an open invitation is extended to all.