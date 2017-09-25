New support group revealed at Grace McKee fundraiser

Leading children’s charity, the Children’s Heartbeat Trust will launch a new family support group for families of children with congenital heart disease in the South Down area.

Local families welcomed the news, which was revealed at the annual Grace’s Coffee Morning fundraising event in Banbridge on Saturday.

The group will have their first meeting on Saturday 28th October from 2-4pm for a Crazy Clay workshop at the Community Room, Tesco, Bridgewater Park, Banbridge.

The Children’s Heartbeat Trust delivers emotional and practical support to children and young people with heart disease in Northern Ireland, and their families.

The new South Down family support group, which will be co-ordinated by local parents Judith McKee and Sinead Campbell, will join the 11 other family support groups across Northern Ireland.

This group is open to all families effected by congenital or inherited heart disease living in Northern Ireland and will involve lots of family friendly activities and events.

Speaking at Grace’s Coffee Morning, Deboragh Webb, Youth and Family Support Worker, Children’s Heartbeat Trust, said: “We are looking forward to launching the new South Down Family group next month.

“The group will be a great way to bring local heart families from right across the area together.

“Sharing the news of our new family support group at Grace’s Coffee Morning is particularly special, as Grace’s mum, Judith, has done so much to help raise funds for the Children’s Heartbeat Trust.

Grace’s Coffee Morning, which this year raised over £2,700 for Children’s Heartbeat Trust and Donard School, where Grace is a pupil, is always a very popular event and Judith’s drive and commitment are an inspiration to us all.”

To find out more about the South Down Family Support group contact Judith McKee on 078 7138 1322, Sinead Campbell, 074 6861 1928, or Deboragh Webb on 028 9031 2228 / 074 8313 0853.

Speaking after attending the coffee morning local DUP MLA Carla Lockhart said, “I want to congratulate Aaron, Judith, Rebecca and Grace on this successful event.

“Each year with their team of helpers they put in so much work to give something back to the Trust.

“It is always a very friendly happy event which raises a lot of money and gives people the opportunity to meet Grace and learn about her condition and what the Trust do.

“I found the morning most enjoyable.”