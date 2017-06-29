Markethill burglary may be linked to two others in Armagh area

Detectives are appealing for information in relation to three burglaries which occurred in the Armagh area and may be related.

Detective Constable Holmes said, “I can confirm that two of these burglaries occurred on Wednesday, 28 June. Sometime between 8am 1:45pm entry was forced to a house in the Richview Heights area of Keady and money along with jewellery was stolen from it.

“On the same day sometime between 12:30pm and 2pm a property in the Monaghan Road area of Middletown had entry forced to it but fortunately nothing was stolen.

“The last of these could have occurred anytime between 23-29 June when entry was forced into a property in the Ballindarragh Road area of Markethill and money along with jewellery stolen.”

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Lurgan on 101 quoting reference 619 28/06/17, or if they wish to remain anonymous Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.