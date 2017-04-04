Make a splash at the colour dash

Following the success of the 2016 Colour Dash, which saw 1500 participants raise over £94K for Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is celebrating its second Colour Dash 5k event, at Banbridge Academy on Saturday April 22.

Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is encouraging people of all ages, shapes and sizes to run, walk, jog or dance their way around the unique, untimed 5k course – where eco-friendly powdered paint will be dispensed leaving all participants lightly coated in a variety of coloured fun.

This year’s Colour Dash 5k will start at 10.00am with a pre-event party including face painting, bouncy castles, live music and dance, before colour dashers set off at 11.00am.

Joanna Pawson, Events Manager at Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice said: “We’re delighted to be hosting our second Colour Dash 5k event. Last year’s event was a huge success and we are hoping to repeat that success this year.

“This year’s venue is perfect for an exciting new traffic-free 5K route, with colour stations, entertainment and refreshment points throughout – and ample parking space too.”

Councillor Glenn Barr, Chair of the Leisure and Community Services of Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council also offered his support for the event. “I’m delighted that the event is being held at Banbridge Academy this year. Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice is a fantastic charity and we’re encouraging as many people as possible to sign up and raise vital funds for the only children’s Hospice in the province,” he said.

Registration is now open for the Colour Dash 5K in aid of Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice at www.colourdash.org.

Registration costs £25 per person plus £2 transaction charge per entry. Children under 5 go free.

Participants will receive a registration pack which includes an official race t-shirt and Colour Dash goodies. All participants will also receive a finisher’s medal after the Color Dash 5k.

Every year, Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice cares for around 300 life-limited children and young people, and their families living in Northern Ireland who need care that only the Children’s Hospice can provide.

For more information, call 028 9077 7123 or email fundraising@nihospice.org