Last chance to view exhibition

Visitors have until Saturday, January 21 to view a major solo exhibition of dramatic works by one of Ireland’s top contemporary and highly-acclaimed artists, Janet Mullarney.

The exhibition, which is showing at the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio, is the first large-scale exhibition of the Irish artist in 5 years.

‘My Minds i’ presents a stunning collection of sculpture, installation and works on paper - all of which are recent creations for the exhibition.

The creations are a striking visualisation of the artist’s sub-conscious mind where a collection of strange and fascinating sculptures stand alone on large open spaces juxtaposed with backdrops and a heightened lighting scheme designed by established set and lighting design expert Marcus Costello.

It is supported by the Arts Council of Ireland and has already been at the Highlanes Gallery, Drogheda, the Butler Gallery, Kilkenny and Wexford Arts Centre.

Its arrival in Banbridge is a first for Northern Ireland.

Although her work is regularly included in the Royal Ulster Academy and in exhibitions at the Fenderesky Gallery, Belfast, it is almost 25 years since her last solo exhibition was shown here in Northern Ireland.

Janet has made an outstanding contribution to the Irish scene and has won many awards. Her work is represented in both private and public collections in Ireland.

She has also exhibited extensively in Europe, and across the world.

‘My Minds i’ will be followed by ‘Drawn from Life: People on Paper’, a new exhibition featuring drawings from the Arts Council of England Collection and including work by Henry Moore, David Hockney and Lucien Freud.

This exhibition will open at the gallery on Saturday February 4 and run until April 2.

For further information on the FE McWilliam Gallery and Studio, exhibitions and opening times, visit the website at www.femcwilliam.com or call 028 4062 3322.