Hypnotist to perform in Waringstown

Dale Thomas brings his new tour ‘Circus of the Mind’ to Planters Tavern, Waringstown, on Saturday night, March 4.

Self-taught and starring on stage as the world’s youngest professional hypnotist, mentalist, mind illusionist and all round funny guy, Dale mastered the art of mesmerizing people at 20 and by age 23 he was appearing in over 200 stage shows internationally each year.

Still only in his late 20’s he has taken hypnosis into the 21st century with a show that has left behind the old pattern of comedy.

The show commences with Dale carrying out some of the most fascinating mentalism using telepathy. He then continues with some intriguing feats of the mind when he walks bare foot on broken glass and makes steel bars bend with the strength of his mind.

Among other illusions he performs is a full body levitation.

The show starts at 9pm and the doors open at 8.30pm.

For more information about the event contact reception on 028 3888 1510.