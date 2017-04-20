VIDEO: Little Billy Caldwell becomes first child to receive cannabis on prescription

An 11 year-old from Northern Ireland has become the first child in Ireland or the U.K. to be prescribed medicinal cannabis through the National Health Service (N.H.S.).

Billy Caldwell, from Castlederg, Co. Tyrone, suffers from life threatening epilepsy and received his prescription from his local medical centre on Wednesday.

Charlotte and Billy Caldwell pictured with the prescription in Castlederg on Wednesday.

A video showing Billy and mum, Charlotte, collecting the prescription was shared on Facebook and at the time of publishing it had been viewed almost 80,000 times.

“Crying happy tears,” said Charlotte.”History has been made today.

“Billy [is the] first child in Ireland and UK to be prescribed Medicinal Cannabis Whole Plant Extract via NHS prescription.”

Charlotte added: “A huge heartfelt thank you to Greenlight Medicine and our wee Warrior’s Doctor, Pat Doherty MP, Sinn Fein, and John Burton, who walked with us every step of the way.

Truly indebted to you all. Our wee Epilepsy Warrior [is] 82 days seizure free today (Wednesday). Feeling so very blessed. One very proud mummy today.”