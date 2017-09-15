Orange hikers drum up funds for NI Hospice

Co Down Orangemen who climbed four UK peaks in four days – accompanied with a Lambeg drum – have raised in excess of £38,000 for a local children’s charity.

Members of Bible and Crown Defenders LOL 423 from Banbridge completed the extreme challenge earlier this year in aid of the Northern Ireland Children’s Hospice.

The money raised will go directly to support nurses providing specialist care to children and young people in care, and in the community, across the Province.

Representatives of the lodge presented the funds to Paul Clark, NI Hospice president, during a recent function at Banbridge Orange Hall.

In May, the Co Down brethren, along with a number of Scottish peers, ascended Slieve Donard, Snowdon (Wales), Scaffell Pike (England) and Ben Nevis (Scotland) in the space of just 96 hours.

LOL 423 has a distinguished track record for charitable outreach, having previously raised £120,000 for Help for Heroes by carrying a Lambeg from Carrickfergus to the Boyne.