Family donate to Bannvale centre in memory of Julie

A local family have made a donation to charity in memory of one of their loved ones.

The family of Julie Ann Nelson from Richhill have very kindly donated £1,000 to Bannvale Social Education Centre (S.E.C), Gilford in her memory.

On behalf of the family of Ann Nelson, Julie’s mother, would like to thank everyone who contributed to the donation in lieu of flowers.

The donation will be used to purchase interactive equipment to be used by and for the benefit of Julie’s friends in the centre.

The service users and staff of Bannvale would like to thank the Nelson family and their friends for this very generous and thoughtful donation.

The Bannvale Social Education Centre provides day care services for up to 90 adults with learning and physical disabilities from Monday to Friday.

The SHSCT has 15 directly managed Day Care Centres for adults with physical and/or learning and/or sensory disabilities within the Armagh/Dungannon, Craigavon/Banbridge and Newry and Mourne localities. Day Care is provided to service users who have been assessed as having complex care and/or behavioural needs.