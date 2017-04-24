Exclusive homeware event at the Outlet Banbridge

If you are searching for some inspiration to transform your home this Spring~Summer, join The Outlet in Banbridge for a three day exclusive homeware event, running April 28 – 30.

During the event, interior stylist and blogger Judy Shevlin from French Grey Lifestyle will be hosting a number of talks and workshops, providing tips and advice on how to update and refresh your home to reflect your own personal style.

The event is free and customers will be treated to exclusive discounts and offers across the centre. There will also be a range of competitions running in participating stores.

To find out more visit: the-outlet.co.uk/whats-on/