Event cooks up career ideas

Year 10 students from New-Bridge Integrated College took part in a careers showcase hosted by the Food Heartland, along with over 400 schoolchildren from the ABC council area.

The three- day event demonstrated the variety of roles working with food and drink in the agri-food, tourism and hospitality sectors, to encourage students to seriously consider a career in these industries.

Students were tasked with sourcing, producing and marketing a product. There was a mock supermarket, mobile kitchen and cookery demos from award winning chefs as well as industry professionals on hand for advice.

Mrs Bittle, Home Economics teacher/Industry Links Co-ordinator, said: “Our Year 10 Home Economics pupils thoroughly enjoyed this wonderful event.

“They were totally engaged in the business challenge working in teams tasked to design and create a burger.

“ Thanks to all involved in the organisation of this fantastic event.”