More than 1200 warning letters issued over dogs in just three months

More than 1278 warning letters about dogs have been issued by Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council in just three months - vastly overshadowing any other council in Northern Ireland.

While the council issued a whopping 1278 warning letters, Causeway Coast and Glens Council issued 101 letters while two other councils issued 72 between April and June this year.

Statistics issued by the Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs revealed one formal caution was issued by the council in relation to a dog attacking a person while one was issued for a dog attacking an animal (excluding livestock).

The council probed 50 dog attacks, 46 of which resulted in no further action. Of those 26 were attacks on people, two for setting a dog on a person, three for worrying livestock while 19 were attacks on pets.

There are four cases awaiting prosecution, one for attacking a person, one for setting a dog on a person and two for attacks on pets.

There were 173 control conditions on licences including 11 dogs to be fitted with a muzzle and 15 confined to a building, yard or specific place.

A further 18 licences were issued with the order to have the dog kept under control in a public place plus two ‘excluded from any specific space’.

Three dogs were neutered and one owner was sent for training.

There were eight successful prosecutions, four for straying and four for not having a licence.

The council issued 72 fixed penalties from April to June this year.

Of those 61 were for straying while 11 were for unlicensed dogs.

There is one case of the council investigating a ‘prohibited dog’.