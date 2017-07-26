Dromara annual vintage show raises money for charity

Dromara village maintained its reputation as a generous supporter of local charities with the presentation of cheques valued at over £2,600.

The bulk of the money raised at this year’s summer show staged by the Dromara Vintage and Classic Club was donated to the MacDermott Oncology Haematology Unit at the Ulster Hospital, Dundonald while the other beneficiaries were St John’s and St Michael’s churches to offset the cost of Christmas lunch events for senior citizens.

Club chairman Brian McGrillen said while the annual June show was a major success it was “tinged with great sadness” following the death in October last of founding chairman Tom McCann. He described Tom as the driving force behind the Club’s commitment to local charities and this year his family in consultation with the Club had decided the major contribution should be to the MacDermott Unit where he was treated with such professional care and compassion during his illness.

He thanked Dromara Football Club and their chairman Mr Rab Sloan for the use of their grounds and facilities, local farmer Mr Robert Fee for the generous use of his land as an additional car park, the PSNI, Knights of Malta, the ‘backroom staff’ who provided meals and teas, the volunteers, exhibitors and the general public.