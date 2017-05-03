Driving ban replaced with penalty points

A six month driving ban was replaced with three penalty points last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

At the court the previous Friday William Wright (41), Broomhill, Portadown, had been convicted in his absence of a speeding offence. With no licence in court District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, imposed the ban and fined him £75.

At last week’s court a defence solicitor said he had his client’s licence in court and asked the judge to fix bail for appeal and allow the defendant to drive pending appeal.

Judge Kelly suggested the solicitor go to the court office, fill in a form and she would deal with the matter on the day. The solicitor said he had gone to the office and was told the cost of the form was £110 while an appeal was only £44.

The judge expressed surprise at the cost. Instead she said she would deal with the matter immediately and replaced the six month ban with the points.