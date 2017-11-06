Threw bottle of Buckfast at his former girlfriend

A 30-year-old man who threw a bottle of Buckfast at his former girlfriend was

convicted of assault last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court.

The case of alleged common assault against Richard McEvoy, whose address was given as Barclay Manor, Dromore, was listed as a contested hearing at last week’s court.

McEvoy’s barrister, however, said the defendant would not be in attendance at the court as he had made a mistake about the date and was in England.

He added that McEvoy had previously pleaded guilty to sending menacing messages to the same injured party by means of a communications system.

District Judge Eamonn King was told the witnesses were there and he decided that the case should go ahead as planned.

A public prosecutor said that because of the nature of the messages, the victim had asked that they should not be read out in open court.

She added that on March 31, the defendant and the injured party were sitting in a vehicle parked in Dromore.

The prosecutor added that the injured party alleged McEvoy became upset and forced his arm against the victim’s throat and she found it difficult to breath.

She told how the defendant got out of the car and walked in one direction and the injured party walked in the opposite direction.

McEvoy then threw a bottle of Buckfast at the woman but did not hit her.

Judge King said that since there was nothing to the contrary, the common assault charge against the defendant was proved.

McEvoy’s barrister told the court that the relationship between his client and the injured party had broken down and they did not part on the best of terms.

Judge King fined McEvoy £250 on each of the two charges and ordered him to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

He also made the defendant the subject of a restraining order for 12 months.