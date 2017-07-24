When his manner of his driving came to the attention of the police a 34-year-old man told them he couldn’t have been going from side to side because he had traction control.

James Norman Rodgers, Watsonville, Bleary, was fined £250 and given six points for driving without due care and attention on April 1 this year

He was also fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for failing to stop for police.

Banbridge Magistrates Court heard that at 12.25am near the Banville Hotel police saw a car which made a loud sound and it rear tyres were spinning.

The vehicle was over both lanes.

When spoken to by police about the manner of his driving Rodgers said: “That’s lies, that didn’t happen.”

He claimed he did not go side to side because he had traction control so he couldn’t have gone side to side.

A barrister representing the defendant said this was ‘irresponsible and immature’ and Rodgers would apologise for his behaviour.

He explained that his client had been out socialising but there was no suggestion he had been drinking.

District Judge, Mr Paul Copeland, said Rodgers had been ‘grandstanding and showing off’ and there was no need to be throwing the vehicle about like this.

The judge added that only for the fact that the defendant had a clear record and had pleaded guilty he would be considering disqualifying him.