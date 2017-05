Two Banbridge men have been sent for trial to Newry Crown Court on June 8 charged with seriously assaulting the same alleged injured party.

Paul Daniel Bingham (26) Chinauley Park, and Aaron Denis Comiskey (26), Mount Charles, appeared at a preliminary enquiry last Thursday at the local magistrates’ court.

They are both charged that on September 24 last year they caused grievous bodily harm to a male.