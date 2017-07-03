Moved vehicle off the road after accident

After he was involved in an accident a passenger in a car drove the vehicle off the road even though he had been disqualified from driving.

David Anthony Joseph Barry (24), whose address was given as care of HMP Maghaberry, appeared last Friday at Craigavon Magistrates Court by way of videolink from the prison.

He pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and not having insurance on August 29 last year.

Barry told the judge his release date from prison was in 2019.

A public prosecutor said that at 7.30pm a road traffic collision took place at the junction of the Gilford Road and Deans Road at Bleary.

Four occupants of one vehicle left the scene.

The sole occupant of the other vehicle was then taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Barry was a passenger in the other vehicle.

The court was told that after the accident he moved the vehicle which had been driven by a female.

Barry told the judge that he had just moved the car from the middle of the road because he thought there was a chance it could have been hit by another car.

For each of the two offences he was sentenced to four months in custody and ordered to pay a £25 offender’s levy.

The sentences are to run concurrently with each other and alongside the sentence he is presently serving.