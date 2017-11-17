Had missed a bank payment on insurance

A missed bank payment meant that a 33-year-old man was driving without insurance on August 24 this year.
Thomas Joseph Barry, Millar Park, Lawrencetown, was fined £200 last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court for driving without insurance.
He was also given six points and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.
The offence happened on the Banbridge Road, Gilford.
A barrister representing the defendant said there wasn’t enough money in the account to cover the direct debit payment.
He added that his client got insurance the next day.
