Drugs found in dressing gown during police search

When police searched the home of a 33-year-old man they found a wrap of cannabis in the pocket of a dressing gown, Banbridge Magistrates Court heard last Thursday.

William James, whose address was given as McConnell Kelly Solicitors, Comber Road, Dundonald, admitted unlawful possession of herbal cannabis on July 10, 2015. He was fined £250 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy.

The court heard that when police were investigating an alleged burglary they had cause to search the defendant’s property. In the pocket of a dressing gown they found cannabis in a wrap.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he had difficulties with cannabis but since this he had been off it.

District Judge Eamonn King said James had a history of association with drugs and had received a suspended sentence in the past. He made no order concerning the suspended sentence and told James that as he was the father of a new born child he had to step up to the mark.