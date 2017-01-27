Charged with theft and having no insurance at the Outlet

An arrest warrant was issued last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court sitting in Newry, when a 31-year-old woman failed to appear to answer her bail.
Karen-Lee Fields, whose address was given as Headington Lodge, Lurgan, faces two charges.
She is accused of stealing food stuffs, jewellery and clothing to the total value of £494.49 from Tesco on August 27 last year.
Fields is also charged with driving without having insurance on the same date at The Outlet Park, Banbridge.
A solicitor representing the defendant said he had not seen his client that morning and she had a bad record for turning up at court.
Deputy District Judge Sean O’Hare said warrants had twice been previously issued in this case.
After a member of the security staff confirmed there was no appearance by the defendant the judge issued an arrest warrant.
