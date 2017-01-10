Carer stole from dementia patient

A care worker who booked a holiday in Spain after she had stolen £1,347 from a 91-year-old female client with dementia was jailed for four months on Tuesday.

Fiona Elizabeth Birch (53), of Tromery Drive, Crumlin, previously pleaded guilty a charge of fraud by false representation when she appeared at Antrim Magistrates Court.

She admitted dishonestly making a false representation that she had permission to use a credit card belonging to the elderly lady on dates between the end of 2014 and September 2015.

A prosecutor said Birch worked for Lisburn-based Bluebird Care and it was a case of theft by an employee from a client with dementia.

The woman’s family uncovered the fraud when bank statements showed unexplained transactions. Birch had removed the card from the woman’s purse.

The prosecutor said that at one stage Birch called a bank claiming to be the elderly lady wanting statements sent to an email but staff became suspicious as she did not sound like a 91-year-old and the card was cancelled.

The card had been used at a jewellery firm and to book a holiday at a Spanish hotel.

During a police interview Birch admitted making transactions but said she could not remember the hotel booking.

Defence barrister Chris Sherrard said Birch has suffered from psychiatric issues.

He said Birch recognised such offences are “despised” by the public. Mr Sherrard said she had no relevant record and had made full admissions.

Mr Sherrard said Birch acknowledged the hurt she caused which happened when she was addicted to prescription drugs.

He said Birch has a significant amount of debt.

District Judge Peter King said it was hard to imagine a “more despicable” breach of trust.

Such cases are, thankfully, rare he said but jailing Birch for four months he said the court had to send out a message which would offer vulnerable people a degree of protection.

Birch was freed on bail of £500 pending appeal.