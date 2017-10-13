Banned driver caused car to hit telegraph pole

After he had caused an accident in which a car collided with a telegraph pole it was discovered that a 32-year-old man was a disqualified driver.

Steven McSloy, Greenan Court, Loughbrickland was sentenced to four months in prison, suspended for two years, for driving while disqualified on January 12 2017.

He was also banned from driving for two years last Wednesday at Craigavon Magistrates Court.

Concurrent four month suspended terms and disqualifications were imposed for not having insurance and failing to remain, report and stop. He was fined £100 and ordered to pay a £15 offender’s levy for driving without due care and attention.

The court heard that at approximately 3.30pm police received a report of a single vehicle accident at Ahorey Road and Brook Manor, Portadown.

They were told that another vehicle was involved. It had pulled out of a road and the vehicle had to take evasive action resulting in the collision with the pole. There was a witness who saw what happened and on January 24 police spoke with the defendant.

McSloy told them that a friend of his had lifted the car that morning.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he did not tell the truth to police and he would apologise for what he had done. He added that his client was very worried that custody may be in the mind of the court.

The solicitor explained that McSloy’s wife was American and the money to buy the car had come from America.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said she had heard ‘excuse after excuse after excuse’ adding ‘when the court tells you are disqualified it’s precisely what it says’.

But, she added, this was not for the defendant who went out and bought a car to drive when it suited him. The judge said McSloy caused this accident and did not even stop to find out about the others involved.

She certified the offences were so serious there was only one penalty she could impose.

As well as the suspended sentences and disqualification she ordered forfeiture of the vehicle McSloy was driving.