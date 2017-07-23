Attempted murder charge after Banbridge assault

Police have charged a 22-year-old man with attempted murder after a serious assault in Banbridge on Friday afternoon.

The accused also faces charges of criminal damage, theft and assaults on police.

A 20-year-old man has also been charged with GBH with intent and theft.

They are both due to appear at Banbridge Magistrates’ Court, sitting in Newry, tomorrow, Monday July 24.

The charges follow a serious assault in the Scarva Walk area of Banbridge on Friday afternoon, July 21, and the subsequent arrest of two men.