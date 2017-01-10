‘Area being blighted by drug users and fly-tippers’

An Ulster Unionist councillor has called for action to be taken to put a stop to illegal dumping and drugs misuse at a public pathway near Banbridge.

Glenn Barr has called for a clean-up of the laneway that joins the Ballynanny Road with the Brague Road, claiming that it is being used as “a dumping ground” and by young people taking drugs.

Mr Barr spoke out after visiting the site to see for himself the mess being left behind by drug users and fly-tippers.

He has raised the ongoing problems at the site with staff at Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council, as well as local PSNI officers.

“The drugs use has been happening at this lane a while now,” he explained. “They drive out, take the drugs and discard the plastic bottles they’ve been using for smoking the cannabis or whatever it is they’re taking, then they are on their way.”

Cllr Barr continued: “This area is used by locals for leisurely walks and is being abused by those who have no regard for our countryside.

“I am liaising with the PSNI and council officers regarding this area and am calling for a robust approach by the PSNI in thwarting those who use this area and other rural environs for both drugs use and dumping their unwanted rubbish.

“Why can those who are using this area as a dumping ground not bring it to the refuse centre on the Scarva Road?”

The PSNI was asked to comment on the issue, but hadn’t done so at the time of publication.