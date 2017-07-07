Cavalcade raises thousands for charity

Hundreds of vehicles and spectators flocked to Warinsgtown recently for the Vintage Cavalcade, which raised thousands of pounds for charity.

The event, which was held on June 30, welcomed owners of veteran, vintage, pre-war and early post-war vehicles, horse drawn vehicles, old pedalcycles and other forms of transport of yester-year.

There was a ‘Ford’ theme this year and a number of Ford tractors took part in the cavalcade.

In total over 520 vehicles took part in the event this year, and a fantastic sum of over £10,000 was raised for charity.

The money raised will be donated to the Northern Ireland Kidney Research Fund.

A spokesperson for the charity would like to thank everyone who participated in the event, as well as all of those who donated on the day or helped in any way,

He added: “The event was only made possible with the kind loan of fields from local land owners and farmers and the excellent help of the volunteers.”