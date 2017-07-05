Call for towpath consideration

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council is backing a new campaign aimed at people using the Portadown to Newry Canal towpath, including the always popular section at Scarva.

It’s a Special Place’ – is the Canal and River Trust’s new campaign which encourages everyone to be more aware when using the towpaths, and Armagh City Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council is firmly on board to back up this message.

Cyclists, walkers, runners, boaters and anglers are among those who use towpaths.

Having so many different activities taking place means that people need to share the space considerately to make sure everyone enjoys their time by the water.

Check out the simple towpath code and find out how you can play your part by being careful and considerate to others, including cyclists slowing down and ringing their bell to let other users know they are approaching.

Share the space – please be mindful of others, keep dogs under control and clean up after them.

Drop your pace – Pedestrians have priority on towpaths, so cyclists need to be ready to slow down.

If you’re in a hurry, consider using an alternative route for your journey.

It’s a special place – Our waterways are living history with boats, working locks and low bridges so please give way to waterway users and be extra careful where visibility is limited.

Towpaths are unique places offering a calm and enjoyable experience, perfect for escaping the stresses of daily life – and by following these simple guidelines everyone can feel safe, secure and happy when enjoying their time by the canal.