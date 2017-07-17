Local businesses taste success at Food Awards NI

A number of local businesses were among the winners at the second annual Food Awards Northern Ireland.

The Restaurant of the Year (County Down) title went to Linen Hill Kitchen Deli in Banbridge, while the Wholesale Bakery of the Year award went to Grahams Bakery of Dromore.

Tim Graham of Grahams Bakery, Dromore, winners of Wholesale Bakery of the Year.

There was also success for Waringstown-based Harnett’s Oils, who were winners of the Best Northern Irish Food Producer award.

More than 200 guests gathered at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Belfast on July 10 for the 2017 Food Awards Northern Ireland - a celebration of the Northern Irish food industry.

The awards recognise the success of local professionals and establishments. And, according to the organisers, the winners are a true reflection of high standards and customer service as they are chosen by members of the general public.

The black tie event was hosted by broadcaster, Pamela Ballantine

Jane Harnett of Harnetts Oils, Waringstown, winners of Best Northern Irish Food Producer.

Irfan Younis, CEO of organisers Creative Oceanic, said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the Northern Irish food industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.

“These were the second annual Food Awards Northern Ireland. They are a true reflection of the talent in Northern Ireland and we want to make sure that the hard work and determination of Northern Irish food professionals doesn’t go unnoticed.”

In addition, the awards supported the Make-A-Wish Foundation. A total of £ 1,430 was raised for the charity, which will help grant magical wishes to children and young people fighting life-threatening conditions.