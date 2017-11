A man who fell from Seagoe Bridge onto the Northway in Portadown on Saturday died from his injuries.

Police confirmed the man, who was in his 50s, had passed away the same day.

The incident took place at around 10.10am.

The man, from the Lurgan area, was taken to hospital by Air Ambulance.

The road was closed in both directions at Seagoe Bridge while the emergency services dealt with the incident.