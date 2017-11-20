Brave Elsa heads to America as she begins her Proton Beam Therapy

Brave Elsa McBurney has travelled to America to begin the next stage of her battle against cancer.

The Banbridge seven-year-old flew to Jacksonville Florida at the end of last week as she is set to begin Proton Beam Treatment.

Elsa and her mum Leslie landed in the states on Thursday and have already met specialists as the crucial

Back in September, the Abercorn Primary School pupil travelled to the Birmingham Royal Orthopaedic Hospital to undergo spinal surgery and reconstruction.

However, despite months of treatment including chemotherapy the family were told were given the heartbreaking news that only 65% of the cancer was destroyed.

They had been hoping for a result of 100% necrosis - which would mean no disease is left - unfortunately 35% of the cancer remains.

The results meant that instead of a family holiday to Florida, Elsa and her mum have now gone to America for the Proton Beam Treatment.

Elsa is now set to begin a week of chemotherapy which will probably include staying at the hospital.

Posting on the Team Elsa Facebook page, Leslie said: “On Friday we had our first appointment at UF Proton, we met the lovely Dr Danny who is seemly the expert in his field. Elsa enjoyed the arts and craft table with Miss Barbara the art therapist and made a very impressive looking flower from coffee filters.

“We met Amy, our nurse and Heather our social worker who gave us a huge list of things to do in Jacksonville and some pretty cool free tickets and a retro looking American cell to use over here. Elsa had a CT scan shortly after arriving at the centre and went all on her own.

“Parents aren’t allowed back there, I’m sure she was a little intimidated but she didn’t fuss (because she is a rockstar!) She came out all smiles afterwards and covered in blue target marks all over her torso that will be used when her proton therapy starts on November 27.

“Today (Saturday) she had her first visit in Wolfson childrens hospital where she had an MRI scan.

“Again she went in alone, this time returning with a toy for being so brave and lots of knowledge about average temperatures, population, popular foods etc she has obviously quizzed the poor tech the entire time.

“The journey here was long but enjoyable. I had been dreading it as I am the furthest thing from a competent traveller! But the airline staff at aer lingus and jet blue airways went out of their way to make a fuss of Elsa, giving her complimentary food and drinks and a tour of the cockpit which was great fun.”