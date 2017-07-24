Banbridge firm’s key role in GoT tapestry

A Banbridge textiles firm has played a key role in creating a giant medieval-style tapestry that celebrates Northern Ireland’s connection to hit TV show Game of Thrones.

The tapestry was woven and hand-embroidered from material provided by Scarva Road company Thomas Ferguson Irish Linen, widely acknowledged as the finest linen Jacquard weaver in the world.

With season seven of the HBO series having started last week, Tourism NI and Tourism Ireland have unveiled a 77-metre long Bayeux-style tapestry which tells the story so far, from season one to season six.

Created in partnership with HBO, the tapestry offers fans the chance to re-live their favourite scenes from the show all year long. It brings to life the trials and tribulations of the show’s characters in its most epic and famous scenes – complete with blood red weddings, golden Lannister hair, emerald green wildfire, cold blue White Walkers and jet black crows.

As season seven unfolds, new sections of the tapestry will be revealed each week, in the build-up to the next episode, capturing key events from the previous week.

The tapestry, which hangs in the Ulster Museum in Belfast, is woven from one enormous piece of linen supplied by Thomas Ferguson’s - one of the last surviving linen mills in Northern Ireland.

John McGrillen, CEO of Tourism NI, said: “Game of Thrones has been transformative for Northern Ireland as a screen tourism destination. The show has provided an opportunity for the tourism industry to develop new and innovative visitor experiences based on the Game of Thrones theme. This incredible tapestry gives visitors another way to explore the Game of Thrones story in Northern Ireland, adding to the 25 stunning filming locations and the Journey of Doors passport.”

The latest Game of Thrones tourism campaign is being rolled out across Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube in 12 key markets, including Great Britain, the USA, India and the UAE.