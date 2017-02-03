Bail refused in sheep theft case

A Gilford man charged with stealing sheep was remanded in custody last Thursday at Banbridge Magistrates Court after he broke a condition of his bail.

Christopher Potts (21), whose address was given to the court as Pine View Court, Gilford, faces allegations of stealing sheep on October 5 last year, handling stolen goods, namely sheep, and stealing an electric fencer valued at £100.

He was released on High Court bail in December and one of the conditions of bail was that he was not to drive any vehicle.

However, since then he has been charged with driving while disqualified, not having insurance and not having a vehicle test certificate.

The investigating officer in the case said he believed he could connect the accused with the charges.

A public prosecutor said they would be opposing bail saying the original case involved the theft of sheep worth £3,000.

She said Potts had shown a blatant disregard for a court order when he was seen driving in broad daylight in Banbridge in a vehicle he had recently purchased.

She added that if Potts was granted bail there was a risk of further offences.

A solicitor representing the defendant said he accepted he made a stupid decision.

He added that Potts was going to a shop to get food along with his 10-year-old brother.

The solicitor said there had been no further offences and Potts was willing to abide by any bail conditions.

He asked the court to give him one more chance.

Deputy District Judge T. Browne said Potts was ‘thumbing his nose at the courts’ and refused bail.

He was remanded in custody to appear in court on March 2.