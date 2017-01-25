Attempted to throw rocking horse at police

While police were arresting another person a 26-year-old man intervened and tried to throw a wooden rocking horse at police, Craigavon Magistrates Court heard last Wednesday.

Gary Davidson, Union Court, Lurgan, at a previous court sitting, admitted assaulting a police officer on December 19, 2015. The case had been adjourned for a pre-sentence report.

A public prosecutor said that at an address in Lurgan police were arresting a man when the defendant tried to prevent police from making the arrest. He tried to pull the person away from police before throwing punches and saying ‘I’m going to kick your f—king head in’.

Davidson also attempted to throw a wooden rocking horse from a landing.

The police officer received bruising and grazing to her head.

A barrister representing the defendant said it was in the report his client had mental health difficulties which were possibly self-inflicted.

District Judge, Mrs Bernie Kelly, said Davidson had used cannabis but it did not explain why he chose to risk imprisonment to interfere with the course of public justice.

Referring to the defendant’s record she said that four youth conferences had absolutely no effect on him and there were breaches of community service and probation orders.

She imposed a three month prison sentence and suspended it for two years.