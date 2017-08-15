A great insight and learning opportunity for local Beekeepers

Dromore Bee Keepers Association are again delivering one of three parts of the intermediate level beekeeping which builds on the knowledge gained from the Preliminary course and improves the understanding of both the scientific and practical aspects of beekeeping.

t consists of three parts; Scientific, Practical and Apiary Practical, delivered over a period of at least two years and leading to the Federation of Irish Beekeepers’ Associations (FIBKA) Intermediate Certificate of Proficiency in Beekeeping.

Holders of the FIBKA Preliminary Beekeeping certificate (or equivalent) who wish to increase their knowledge, understanding and practical skills in beekeeping.

Those applying should be aware that independent study is essential in addition to attending classes and apiary workshops.

The practical written element of the course will be held in Dromore High School and consists of 15 evening classroom sessions between this September and April 2018 followed by a three hour written examination in April/May 2018.

The first class will start Wednesday September 20 at 6.30pm.

Elements covered include; Migratory beekeeping, Queen rearing, Management of nuclei, Disease and pest control, Equipment, Preparation of honey and wax for show, Legislation and Starting up in beekeeping.

The syllabus is available on http://www.irishbeekeeping.ie/index.php/about-us/education/examinations/intermediate-syllabus

The Intermediate Apiary practical can also stand on its own as a step towards the Practical Bee-master Certificate for those not wishing to take all three hour written examinations.

For those planning to progress to the Senior Certificate it is a step towards completing the Apiary Practical part of the Senior Certificate.

The Intermediate Certificate will be awarded only when all three examinations have been passed.

The fee for this Scientific part of the Course is £140; which covers the 15 evening sessions and the Examination Fee.

If you are interested please contact Vanessa Drew (Tutor) 07754091772 or vanessadrew@btinternet.com .