Did you grow up in the 70s?

Growing up in the 70s in Northern Ireland, the Troubles were part of day to day life.

There were the constant security road checks, bag searches on the way into every shop, and it was rarely out of the news, however, for many life was pretty standard.

The 70s was the decade of strikes and electricity shortages but there was more to the era such as music, fashion and long, hot summers.

Do you remember flared trousers (first time around), glam rock, cheesecloth tops, lava lamps, creamola foam, 8-track tapes, chopper bikes and wanting to get your hair cut like Farrah Fawcett out of Charlie’s Angels?

The Beatles’ announced that they had split up in April 1970, forcing a whole generation of pop-lovers to go into mourning.

The 15 February 1971 became known as Decimal Day, the day that the United Kingdom and Ireland decimalised their currencies, Conservative MP Margaret Thatcher rose to power in 1979 - the first of three elections she would go on to win.

Concorde was introduced in 1976, and was the first supersonic air transport to be entered into commercial service. Super fast, it could reach New York in just under three and a half hours - half the time of a regular jet.

In music Slade had everything the 70s required of them: the hair, the flares and the glitter. Abba made the 70s their Waterloo, the Sex Pistols released their famous ‘God Save The Queen’ and David Bowie became the signature artist of the era.

The Clangers, The Magic Roundabout, Mr Benn, and Bagpuss were just a few of the brilliant cult children’s television programmes that graced our screens. They just don’t make them like that anymore, do they?

We watched MASH, Happy Days, Fawlty Towers, Are You Being Served and the Good Life and the big new luxury for many people in the 70s was colour television.

1976 was one of the best summers ever, but the drought meant water shortages and following year the the nation celebrated the Queen’s Silver Jubilee.

Do you have any recollections of that time? We want to hear your memories and see your pictures of the 70s,

To submit your stories, photographs or videos, simply post them here or email to copydesk.ni@jpress.co.uk.

Please note we may also use these items for publication on the web and in print.